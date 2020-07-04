420 South East Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS PATTERSON PARK RENTAL WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS & PARKING! Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout, large living room, dining area with tray ceilings, chef's kitchen topped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash. Upper level offers two spacious bedrooms & full bath with clawfoot tub & sep shower. Finished basement functions perfectly as a family room or 3rd bedroom. Large laundry room with storage area & parking pad!

