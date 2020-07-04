All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 420 South East Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
420 South East Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

420 South East Avenue

420 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
SPACIOUS PATTERSON PARK RENTAL WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS & PARKING! Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout, large living room, dining area with tray ceilings, chef's kitchen topped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash. Upper level offers two spacious bedrooms & full bath with clawfoot tub & sep shower. Finished basement functions perfectly as a family room or 3rd bedroom. Large laundry room with storage area & parking pad!
SPACIOUS PATTERSON PARK RENTAL WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS & PARKING! Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout, large living room, dining area with tray ceilings, chef's kitchen topped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tile backsplash. Upper level offers two spacious bedrooms & full bath with clawfoot tub & sep shower. Finished basement functions perfectly as a family room or 3rd bedroom. Large laundry room with storage area & parking pad!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 South East Avenue have any available units?
420 South East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 South East Avenue have?
Some of 420 South East Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 South East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 South East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 South East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 420 South East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 420 South East Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 South East Avenue offers parking.
Does 420 South East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 South East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 South East Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 South East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 South East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 South East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 South East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 South East Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland