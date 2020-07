Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator parking pool garage

***NEW PRICE***You are soaring over Baltimore with incredible views! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 21st floor is the perfect location for John's Hopkins faculty, staff, residents, professionals, etc. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, fireplace, balcony, modern design in this large 1,022 square foot unit. Building amenities include a business center, coffee bar, conference room, pool, and lounge. Gas and water included in rent. Don't miss this one.