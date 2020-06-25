All apartments in Baltimore
412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE

412 South Collington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 South Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Located at the crossroads of Canton & Fells Point, this home is within an easy stroll from the popular, charming Fells Point waterfront, Canton, and just 1 block to beautiful Patterson Park. The 1st floor has an open floor plan with unique architectural features, a living room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen leads to a charming rear courtyard. The 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms and a conveniently located central hall full bathroom. The 3rd level has another large bedroom, the 2nd full bathroom, and the laundry room. The lower level is finished and is the perfect spot for storage. With 3 similarly sized bedrooms and a smart layout, this is a truly wonderful home that has been updated & maintained with care that is awaiting its new residents to move right in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
