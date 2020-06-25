412 S COLLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Located at the crossroads of Canton & Fells Point, this home is within an easy stroll from the popular, charming Fells Point waterfront, Canton, and just 1 block to beautiful Patterson Park. The 1st floor has an open floor plan with unique architectural features, a living room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen leads to a charming rear courtyard. The 2nd level has 2 large bedrooms and a conveniently located central hall full bathroom. The 3rd level has another large bedroom, the 2nd full bathroom, and the laundry room. The lower level is finished and is the perfect spot for storage. With 3 similarly sized bedrooms and a smart layout, this is a truly wonderful home that has been updated & maintained with care that is awaiting its new residents to move right in and enjoy!