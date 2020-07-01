All apartments in Baltimore
Location

4114 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Hello and welcome to the Cute n Cozy Brooklyn #1

It is a warm and intimate furnished apartment space in a 2 family home, It is self-contained with everything you will need for your Brooklyn stay in South Baltimore.
Whether youre in town for an event with a group, a loved one, student, travelling medical or airline professional needing a place to stay, this cozy space will serve your short term accommodation needs.

Affordable yet decently located to serve guests who are on a tight budget.

The Cute & Cozy Brooklyn #2 is located in Brooklyn in the southernmost part of Baltimore city in Maryland 212225, bordering Anne Arundel county. The Brooklyn neighborhoods serves the following local bus routes: Citylink Silverline, 69, 70, 71, 73, and 75 bus lines.

The Brooklyn neighborhood also serves the Light Rail, a direct service that takes you to and from Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) airport. The service runs every 20 minutes from the Patapsco Light rail station and only takes 20 mins to and from BWI. A perfect layover option for travelers, airline and travelling medical professionals.

You will have the entire first floor apartment to yourself. The main front entrance is shared but there is a private door to the entrance of the apartment youll be staying in as well as another side door entrance only for your use as well should you want to enter into the apartment that way as well.

Cute n Cozy Brooklyn #2 is in close proximity to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), downtown Baltimore and Inner Harbor, the M&T stadium, Horseshoe Casino and more!!! It is also a stones throw away from Medstar Harbor Hospital.

The Brooklyn Neighborhood is one of the southernmost neighborhoods in Baltimore, Maryland, which adds character to this hidden gem.

You are conveniently located near a variety of shopping malls, like the Ritchie Highway Shopping Center, Hollinswood Shopping Center which is home to: Dollar General, Dunkin Donuts, Little Caesars, T-Mobile, Subway, LA Mart, Popeyes, Sonic, Royal Farms, and many more!
Staying in Brooklyn will be ideal for you, especially having your own means of transportation to get around such as your own car or rental (there is plenty street parking available), an Uber, Lyft or Scooter app to zip round this charming city.

Your location near to downtown Baltimore is a delightful bonus to say the least!! While staying at Cute and Cozy Brooklyn #2, why not embark on the ultimate Downtown Baltimore Experience.
A quick hop, skip and jump over to the Gallery at Harbor Place shopping center where youll find a great selection of retail outlets to shop at!!! While youre there, the famous Baltimore Inner Harbor is a prominent sightseeing hub, home to Maryland Science Center and the National Aquarium. The Top of the World Observation Level offers sweeping views of the city, while a collection of historic warships are docked below, you can only imagine what a breath taking view it is but seeing it in person is believing ?

Scooter are everywhere downtown, it is the best way to zip around and savor the city views. Lime, Jump and Bird scooters are just few of the names that have scooters available that are left all over the city. Download an app, hop on and ride around until your hearts content.
For your evening entertainment, Power Plant Live! is a complex clutter of bars, eateries and music venues in a former power station. A great way to utilize and maximize your evening and having an enchanting experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Audrey Avenue have any available units?
4114 Audrey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4114 Audrey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Audrey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Audrey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4114 Audrey Avenue offer parking?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4114 Audrey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Audrey Avenue have a pool?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Audrey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Audrey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 Audrey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 Audrey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

