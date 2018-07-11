411 S BOULDIN STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3BR/3BA rowhome in Canton! Interior features include beautiful HW floors, exposed brick walls and tray ceilings on the 1st level. LR flows into the KIT which has room for a table, no shortage of cabinet space and is fully equipped with modern appliances. Two bedrooms on the upper floor also with HW floors, tray ceilings and closet space. 3rd bedroom on the lower level with w/w carpet and windows for natural light. All 3 bedrooms boast en-suite bathrooms with beautiful ceramic tile and updated fixtures. Private patio and parking pad in the rear. Relax or entertain guests on the tiered balcony with excellent views of the Baltimore city skyline! Close to Patterson park, Inner Harbor and retail destinations.