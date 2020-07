Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Patterson Parkside location. This townhome was renovated in a contemporary style just a few years ago. This house has it all. 2,000 plus square feet , 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms, a 2 tiered rooftop deck system with water, downtown and park views, mostly wood floors, metal staircase railings. plus a 1 car parking space at the rear of the house. Close proximity to the Johns Hopkins Medical complex. No smokers nor pets. 2 year lease, minimum.