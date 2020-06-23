All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 406 Selby Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
406 Selby Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

406 Selby Ct

406 Selby Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

406 Selby Court, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2, possibly 3 bedroom townhouse with 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Quiet courtyard with 1 car garage. First level has large room that could be used as a bedroom or family room. Second level has the open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace in the living room. Walk out the living room to a beautiful deck with scenic views. Upper lever has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bath. Bedrooms have great closet space and carpet. Available Now. $1850.00 + utilities.
Amenities

Dogs are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Selby Ct have any available units?
406 Selby Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Selby Ct have?
Some of 406 Selby Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Selby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
406 Selby Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Selby Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Selby Ct is pet friendly.
Does 406 Selby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 406 Selby Ct does offer parking.
Does 406 Selby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Selby Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Selby Ct have a pool?
No, 406 Selby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 406 Selby Ct have accessible units?
No, 406 Selby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Selby Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Selby Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland