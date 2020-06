Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious updated 3 bedroom townhouse available now. Your new home features; a spacious living room with an open floor plan that opens to a large eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space including a pantry. 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a basement (storage use only). Freshly painted, new carpet and flooring throughout. Relax on the large deck overseeing the private back yard. Contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com