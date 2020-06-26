Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 403 GRINDALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
403 GRINDALL STREET
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
403 GRINDALL STREET
403 Grindall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
403 Grindall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATION 1 BLOCK FROM HISTORIC FEDERAL HILL. ROOF DECK WITH VIEWS OF DOMINO SUGAR SIGN. VERY QUIET STREET W/ EASY STREET PARKING ALL AROUND. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET have any available units?
403 GRINDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 403 GRINDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
403 GRINDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 GRINDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET offer parking?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 GRINDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 GRINDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland