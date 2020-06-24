403 East Lafayette Avenue

Amenities
4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms townhome. Close to penn station. Located in the Art district. Two parks located in the front and backyard. Perfect for the family!
This home is a self showing property. Please go to Rently.com and register as a renter so you can view the property yourself.
If you have any questions please contact leasing@silverlinemgmt.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.