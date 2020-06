Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Fully renovated rental. New appliances, bathrooms and hardwood floors. Pets are allowed with a pet deposit of $250. Landlord requires credit score 650+ and no history of previous evictions. Min lease term available: 6 months. Application fee: $45 which can be sent through Cash App or Venmo only.