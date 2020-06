Amenities

3 Bedroom townhouse $1,099.00 per month. This home features: 3 large bedrooms, a spacious living room that opens up to the beautiful kitchen and dining area. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and includes an island. The full bathroom is on the second floor with easy access to the bedrooms. The basement includes washer and dryer hook ups for your convenience. Relax on the front or back porch. Contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com