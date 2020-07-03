Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4009 LEWISTON AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4009 LEWISTON AVENUE
4009 Lewiston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4009 Lewiston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Coming soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE have any available units?
4009 LEWISTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE have?
Some of 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 LEWISTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 LEWISTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
