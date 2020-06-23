All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4004 Woodmere Ave

4004 Woodmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4004 Woodmere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
internet access
Unit description
Newly renovated 2 bedroom row-home in the Woodmere neighborhood of west Baltimore. New kitchen with granite countertops, microwave, carport, central AC and heat. Close to shopping and public transportation.

Features & amenities
?In unit laundry
?Off-street Parking
?Central Heating
?Air conditioning
?Microwave
?Hardwood floors
?Stove
?Storage
?Refrigerator
?Washer/Dryer

furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $1,200
Lease terms One year
Date available 12/13/2018 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Woodmere Ave have any available units?
4004 Woodmere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Woodmere Ave have?
Some of 4004 Woodmere Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Woodmere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Woodmere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Woodmere Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Woodmere Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4004 Woodmere Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Woodmere Ave offers parking.
Does 4004 Woodmere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4004 Woodmere Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Woodmere Ave have a pool?
No, 4004 Woodmere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Woodmere Ave have accessible units?
No, 4004 Woodmere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Woodmere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 Woodmere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
