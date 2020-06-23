4004 Woodmere Ave

Amenities
Unit description
Newly renovated 2 bedroom row-home in the Woodmere neighborhood of west Baltimore. New kitchen with granite countertops, microwave, carport, central AC and heat. Close to shopping and public transportation.
Features & amenities
?In unit laundry
?Off-street Parking
?Central Heating
?Air conditioning
?Microwave
?Hardwood floors
?Stove
?Storage
?Refrigerator
?Washer/Dryer
furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $1,200
Lease terms One year
Date available 12/13/2018 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4664894)