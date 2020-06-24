All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

4 N WOLFE STREET

4 North Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom blocks from Hopkins. Large living room and kitchen on the first floor with a den and half bath in the basement. There are 2 bedroom on the 2nd level and a 3rd floor bedroom suite with pitched ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have any available units?
4 N WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4 N WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4 N WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 N WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET offer parking?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 N WOLFE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
