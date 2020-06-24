Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom blocks from Hopkins. Large living room and kitchen on the first floor with a den and half bath in the basement. There are 2 bedroom on the 2nd level and a 3rd floor bedroom suite with pitched ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 N WOLFE STREET have any available units?
4 N WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4 N WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4 N WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.