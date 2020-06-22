3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This newly updated home features three spacious bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen includes a brand new fridge, cabinets, granite counter tops, & new like floors. The full bathroom has been updated to include a new sink, faucet, vanity, & toilet. The home also includes a covered back porch and fenced in back yard. The finished basement includes the laundry room and half bathroom. Like new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint and laminate wood flooring in the living room. The property is located near Herring Run Park, schools, a golf course, Lake Montebello, retail, gas station, 895 and I95.