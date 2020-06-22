All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE

3944 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3944 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This newly updated home features three spacious bedrooms and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen includes a brand new fridge, cabinets, granite counter tops, & new like floors. The full bathroom has been updated to include a new sink, faucet, vanity, & toilet. The home also includes a covered back porch and fenced in back yard. The finished basement includes the laundry room and half bathroom. Like new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint and laminate wood flooring in the living room. The property is located near Herring Run Park, schools, a golf course, Lake Montebello, retail, gas station, 895 and I95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE have any available units?
3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE have?
Some of 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE does offer parking.
Does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3944 CHESTERFIELD AVE has units with dishwashers.
