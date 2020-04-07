3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD

Amenities

CHARM & CHARACTER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY: Four bedroom + 1.5 bathroom home on beautifully charming street in Tuscany Canterbury. This home is loaded with character from the original hardwood floors with decorative inlays to the wood burning fireplace with mantel and built-ins on either side. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets and upgraded countertops. Enjoy bright mornings in the sunroom off the dining room. Parking is easy with a garage and room for parking in driveway. Buyers may qualify for Johns Hopkins offers live near your work grants.