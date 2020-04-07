All apartments in Baltimore
3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD

3939 Cloverhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Cloverhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARM & CHARACTER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY: Four bedroom + 1.5 bathroom home on beautifully charming street in Tuscany Canterbury. This home is loaded with character from the original hardwood floors with decorative inlays to the wood burning fireplace with mantel and built-ins on either side. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets and upgraded countertops. Enjoy bright mornings in the sunroom off the dining room. Parking is easy with a garage and room for parking in driveway. Buyers may qualify for Johns Hopkins offers live near your work grants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD have any available units?
3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD have?
Some of 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 CLOVERHILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
