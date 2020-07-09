3910 E PRATT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious newly renovated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath townhouse in Highlandtown Arts and Entertainment District/Patterson Park area for rent. This house has beautiful hardwood floors, a chefs kitchen with granite and new stainless steel appliances, new carpet in the bedrooms, high efficiency washer/dryer and furnace/AC unit! The house looks like new and just needs the right person to rent and is on a quiet block with great friendly neighbors.Just a short walk to the waterfront, Canton, Patterson Park, nightlife, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hopkins Bayview, Downtown, and major highways I-95, I-895, & I-695.The property is available now. A great bargain at $1350/month plus utilities.