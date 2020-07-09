All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3910 E PRATT STREET
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

3910 E PRATT STREET

3910 East Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious newly renovated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath townhouse in Highlandtown Arts and Entertainment District/Patterson Park area for rent. This house has beautiful hardwood floors, a chefs kitchen with granite and new stainless steel appliances, new carpet in the bedrooms, high efficiency washer/dryer and furnace/AC unit! The house looks like new and just needs the right person to rent and is on a quiet block with great friendly neighbors.Just a short walk to the waterfront, Canton, Patterson Park, nightlife, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hopkins Bayview, Downtown, and major highways I-95, I-895, & I-695.The property is available now. A great bargain at $1350/month plus utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

