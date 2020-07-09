3910 E PRATT STREET

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious newly renovated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath townhouse in Highlandtown Arts and Entertainment District/Patterson Park area for rent. This house has beautiful hardwood floors, a chefs kitchen with granite and new stainless steel appliances, new carpet in the bedrooms, high efficiency washer/dryer and furnace/AC unit! The house looks like new and just needs the right person to rent and is on a quiet block with great friendly neighbors.Just a short walk to the waterfront, Canton, Patterson Park, nightlife, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hopkins Bayview, Downtown, and major highways I-95, I-895, & I-695.The property is available now. A great bargain at $1350/month plus utilities.