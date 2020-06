Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed

1 bed/1 bath apartment The building has 4 apartments, this is one of 2 units on the first floor. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave. Less than one block walk to mini-mart on Fairhaven. Accepts Section 8.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3350628)