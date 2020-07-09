39 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

Check out https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=mPLXCH9ju0eDjdWv_0a4RQ for a virtual tour!Wonderfully bright, spacious and updated 3bd/3ba home just steps away from Patterson Park with PARKING! This end-of-group townhome is beaming with light and is the perfect set up for roommates! Featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level, an open floor plan, and gourmet kitchen, what more could you want in your next home? The kitchen includes oversized cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is spacious, easily fitting a queen-sized bed. Plus, there isn't a need to share a bathroom with a roommate! Be a part of everything happening in Patterson Park at 39 S Curley!