39 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

39 S CURLEY STREET

39 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Check out https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=mPLXCH9ju0eDjdWv_0a4RQ for a virtual tour!Wonderfully bright, spacious and updated 3bd/3ba home just steps away from Patterson Park with PARKING! This end-of-group townhome is beaming with light and is the perfect set up for roommates! Featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level, an open floor plan, and gourmet kitchen, what more could you want in your next home? The kitchen includes oversized cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is spacious, easily fitting a queen-sized bed. Plus, there isn't a need to share a bathroom with a roommate! Be a part of everything happening in Patterson Park at 39 S Curley!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
39 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 39 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
39 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 39 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 39 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 39 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 39 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 S CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 39 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 39 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 39 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 39 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

