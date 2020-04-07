All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3816 2nd St

3816 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3816 2nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
3816 2nd St
3816 2nd Street, Baltimore, MD, 21225, US
$1,650
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
This is a gorgeous remodeled end unit row-home in Brooklyn. The property has Been completely rehabbed. New floors, Kids in a state of the art or stainless steel appliances and white cabinets.

The home has central air and a washer and dryer. All Utilities Included

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
In unit laundry
Storage
Air conditioning
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood floors
Microwave
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliance
Storage
Stove
Washer/Dryer
Central Heating
Dishwasher
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,650
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
07/30/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 2nd St have any available units?
3816 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 2nd St have?
Some of 3816 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3816 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3816 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3816 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3816 2nd St offers parking.
Does 3816 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 2nd St have a pool?
No, 3816 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3816 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 3816 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
