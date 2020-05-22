3815 Ellerslie Avenue

Amenities

Spacious, sunny 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens/Waverly, $1400/month



Beautiful, spacious home with 3 bedrooms / 1 full bathroom, available September 1st for one year lease. Oak floors throughout, ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas range/oven, and built-in microwave. 6 closets. New windows keep utilities low. Large basement for workshop or storage. Privacy fenced back yard and lovely front porch. One off-street parking spot and easy on-street parking with no permit needed.



The neighborhood is safe and super convenient. Walk to Giant grocery store, JHU Homewood, JHU Eastern shuttle, YMCA, Charles Village, Sherwood Gardens, Waverly Farmers Market, and more. 5 minute drive to Charles Village and Hampden. On the 53 bus route and a short walk to many other bus routes. 10 minutes to Mount Vernon and downtown. Great neighbors and a friendly neighborhood. 3 tenants maximum and non smokers please.

Pets are negotiable.

Rental references and credit check.



