Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

3815 Ellerslie Avenue

3815 Ellerslie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Ellerslie Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Spacious, sunny 3 bedroom townhome in Ednor Gardens/Waverly, $1400/month

Beautiful, spacious home with 3 bedrooms / 1 full bathroom, available September 1st for one year lease. Oak floors throughout, ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas range/oven, and built-in microwave. 6 closets. New windows keep utilities low. Large basement for workshop or storage. Privacy fenced back yard and lovely front porch. One off-street parking spot and easy on-street parking with no permit needed.

The neighborhood is safe and super convenient. Walk to Giant grocery store, JHU Homewood, JHU Eastern shuttle, YMCA, Charles Village, Sherwood Gardens, Waverly Farmers Market, and more. 5 minute drive to Charles Village and Hampden. On the 53 bus route and a short walk to many other bus routes. 10 minutes to Mount Vernon and downtown. Great neighbors and a friendly neighborhood. 3 tenants maximum and non smokers please.
Pets are negotiable.
Rental references and credit check.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/baltimore-md?lid=12456905

(RLNE5059565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

