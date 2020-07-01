3810 Saint Margaret Street

Amenities
Cozy Townhome in Baltimore,
Over 800 sq ft of beautiful living space!
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Plenty of parking on the street.
Water Included
Close to schools, Restaurants, Food markets and Grocery stores. Nearby Bay Brook Park, Duane Avenue Park and Farring Baybrook Park.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.