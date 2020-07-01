All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3810 Saint Margaret Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3810 Saint Margaret Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:32 PM

3810 Saint Margaret Street

3810 Saint Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3810 Saint Margaret Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Townhome in Baltimore,
Over 800 sq ft of beautiful living space!
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Plenty of parking on the street.
Water Included

Close to schools, Restaurants, Food markets and Grocery stores. Nearby Bay Brook Park, Duane Avenue Park and Farring Baybrook Park.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
OR
Call the phone number below!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street have any available units?
3810 Saint Margaret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3810 Saint Margaret Street currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Saint Margaret Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Saint Margaret Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Saint Margaret Street is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street offer parking?
No, 3810 Saint Margaret Street does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Saint Margaret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street have a pool?
No, 3810 Saint Margaret Street does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street have accessible units?
No, 3810 Saint Margaret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Saint Margaret Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Saint Margaret Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Saint Margaret Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland