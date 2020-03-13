3808 St. Margaret

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, central air conditioning townhouse available. This townhouse located on a quiet street features; 2 bedrooms, a living room, eat in kitchen with lots of gorgeous cabinets, full bathroom with ceramic tiles, a work station and Den in the basement along with washer and dryer hook ups. Your new home comes complete with a white picketed front fence and fenced back yard including a shed. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com