Baltimore, MD
3805 HUDSON STREET
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

3805 HUDSON STREET

3805 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to Move In !Furnished 3BR Townhome with 3 Full Bathrooms with a additional powder room on main level offers a wonderful open floorplan on main level perfect for those who enjoy to entertain. Upstairs two large carpeted bedrooms each with a separate full bathroom,Front Mster BR offers cathedral ceilings with a large walk in closet, Rear BR has a walk out covered balcony to enjoy those summer evenings. Upstairs bathrooms are custom remodeled with lovely ceramic tiling thru out, great details. Main level has exposed brick, dual ceiling fans, large bar overlooking grand kitchen includes all main appliances oversized cabinets, walk out to rear patio with a large space for parking. Lower level of this property is a full space which is partially finished with a extra room that can be used as a additional bedroom, full bath with shower, lots of extra storage and washer /dryer included. This property comes furnished with all the basics and includes a flat screen tv in each room. Living area has a large 60" flat screen. Ready for tenants to just move right on in. EZ to view.Credit and background check required. Application fee will apply. Additional fees such as pet deposits could be required. Short term leases are acceptable. Additional costs may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
3805 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 3805 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3805 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 HUDSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3805 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3805 HUDSON STREET offers parking.
Does 3805 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3805 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3805 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3805 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
