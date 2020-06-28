3805 HUDSON STREET

Amenities

Ready to Move In !Furnished 3BR Townhome with 3 Full Bathrooms with a additional powder room on main level offers a wonderful open floorplan on main level perfect for those who enjoy to entertain. Upstairs two large carpeted bedrooms each with a separate full bathroom,Front Mster BR offers cathedral ceilings with a large walk in closet, Rear BR has a walk out covered balcony to enjoy those summer evenings. Upstairs bathrooms are custom remodeled with lovely ceramic tiling thru out, great details. Main level has exposed brick, dual ceiling fans, large bar overlooking grand kitchen includes all main appliances oversized cabinets, walk out to rear patio with a large space for parking. Lower level of this property is a full space which is partially finished with a extra room that can be used as a additional bedroom, full bath with shower, lots of extra storage and washer /dryer included. This property comes furnished with all the basics and includes a flat screen tv in each room. Living area has a large 60" flat screen. Ready for tenants to just move right on in. EZ to view.Credit and background check required. Application fee will apply. Additional fees such as pet deposits could be required. Short term leases are acceptable. Additional costs may apply.