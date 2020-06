Amenities

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home. Kitchen has brand new fridge & stove. Newly refinished hardwood floors and freshly painted. Back yard to enjoy and parking pad too.Close to major routes, BWI and train station. Owner is looking for 650+ credit score, tenant(s) yearly income to b at minimum $40k, good references, clean record and no smoking. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.