Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3802 DILLON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 46
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3802 DILLON STREET
3802 Dillon St
·
No Longer Available
Location
3802 Dillon St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
e-payments
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
e-payments
garage
LUXURY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERCHANT HILL. 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths. 2 car garage. 2 tier rooftop deck. Gourmet Appliances. Wet bar with beverage fridge. 10~ ceilings. Professionally managed. Pay rent online!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3802 DILLON STREET have any available units?
3802 DILLON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3802 DILLON STREET have?
Some of 3802 DILLON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3802 DILLON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3802 DILLON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 DILLON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3802 DILLON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3802 DILLON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3802 DILLON STREET does offer parking.
Does 3802 DILLON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 DILLON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 DILLON STREET have a pool?
No, 3802 DILLON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3802 DILLON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3802 DILLON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 DILLON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 DILLON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
