Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B Available 07/01/19 2 bed 2 bath Apartment for Rent in Loyola/Notre Dame - Pool, Heat, Water included at no charge - Ideal location! Walk to Loyola University and Notre Dame

Private pool membership is included at no charge!

Heat and water are included at no charge!



This large apartment features a huge open living area includes a living room and dining room which leads to a balcony.



The remodeled kitchen includes a stainless gas range and updated appliances. Lots of cabinets!



Two large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms provide ample space for roommates or guests. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom and walk in closet with built in drawers.



The second bedroom is large (12x12 approx) and includes a large closet. A full bathroom is right across the hall.



443-844-0436 / info@stevensmgmt.net



(RLNE4801435)