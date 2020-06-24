All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B

380 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

380 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B Available 07/01/19 2 bed 2 bath Apartment for Rent in Loyola/Notre Dame - Pool, Heat, Water included at no charge - Ideal location! Walk to Loyola University and Notre Dame
Private pool membership is included at no charge!
Heat and water are included at no charge!

This large apartment features a huge open living area includes a living room and dining room which leads to a balcony.

The remodeled kitchen includes a stainless gas range and updated appliances. Lots of cabinets!

Two large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms provide ample space for roommates or guests. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom and walk in closet with built in drawers.

The second bedroom is large (12x12 approx) and includes a large closet. A full bathroom is right across the hall.

Call/email today to schedule a tour!
443-844-0436 / info@stevensmgmt.net

(RLNE4801435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B have any available units?
380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B have?
Some of 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B currently offering any rent specials?
380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B pet-friendly?
No, 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B offer parking?
No, 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B does not offer parking.
Does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B have a pool?
Yes, 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B has a pool.
Does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B have accessible units?
No, 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Homeland Southway Unit 3B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland