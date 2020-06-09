All apartments in Baltimore
3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1
3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1

3731 Brooklyn Avenue · (410) 205-5228
Location

3731 Brooklyn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Nice remodeled row-home with large painted basement! Central air and heat, washer and dryer, carpet throughout, covered front porch and fenced back yard. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 Brooklyn Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
