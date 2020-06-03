All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:32 AM

3729 Overview Rd

3729 Overview Road · (410) 560-2763
Location

3729 Overview Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2-bedroom rowhome available for immediate move in. This home is fully renovated, features new flooring, fully equipped kitchen, laundry area with brand new washer and dryer, partially finished basement, great for extra storage or convert to an entertainment space. Closely located to Maryland Zoo, Baltimore Museum and Hampden. Easy Access to Rt 40 an I-83.
Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Overview Rd have any available units?
3729 Overview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Overview Rd have?
Some of 3729 Overview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Overview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Overview Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Overview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 Overview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3729 Overview Rd offer parking?
No, 3729 Overview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Overview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3729 Overview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Overview Rd have a pool?
No, 3729 Overview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Overview Rd have accessible units?
No, 3729 Overview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Overview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Overview Rd has units with dishwashers.
