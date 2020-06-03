3729 Overview Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2-bedroom rowhome available for immediate move in. This home is fully renovated, features new flooring, fully equipped kitchen, laundry area with brand new washer and dryer, partially finished basement, great for extra storage or convert to an entertainment space. Closely located to Maryland Zoo, Baltimore Museum and Hampden. Easy Access to Rt 40 an I-83.

Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!