Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3709 MONTEREY ROAD
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

3709 MONTEREY ROAD

3709 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Monterey Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Looking for affordable comfort? Come check out this well maintained townhouse located in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside community. This spacious property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and laundry in the basement . The home offers hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, new stainless steal appliances, and a deck off of the kitchen that is great for entertaining. Owner will occupy a space in the basement only. This will be the only shared space in the house. The tenant will have full, private use of the rest of the home. This quiet home is only minutes away from Morgan State University, and less than 15 minutes from downtown, stadiums, casino, and the interstate. Call today to scheduled a showing so you can be in your home by the new year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD have any available units?
3709 MONTEREY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3709 MONTEREY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3709 MONTEREY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 MONTEREY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 MONTEREY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 MONTEREY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

