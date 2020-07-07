3709 MONTEREY ROAD

Amenities

Property Amenities

Looking for affordable comfort? Come check out this well maintained townhouse located in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside community. This spacious property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and laundry in the basement . The home offers hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, new stainless steal appliances, and a deck off of the kitchen that is great for entertaining. Owner will occupy a space in the basement only. This will be the only shared space in the house. The tenant will have full, private use of the rest of the home. This quiet home is only minutes away from Morgan State University, and less than 15 minutes from downtown, stadiums, casino, and the interstate. Call today to scheduled a showing so you can be in your home by the new year!