Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

3618 9th St A

3618 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3618 9th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brooklyn Community 9th St. Comfortable 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 188446

Very nicely done 2 bedroom apartment. Mini washer in place. Owner will leave. Tenant responsible. Hardwood floors. Vouchers welcome. Must be a 2 bedroom voucher.

Applicants without a voucher should have income to support the rent, minimum $2700 month and stable documented rentable income. No evictions in the past 3 years and no unresolved tenant landlord issues please. Please text 3012457165 with name to schedule or discuss or call.
Email is Iplacetenants@gmail.com. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188446
Property Id 188446

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5390597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 9th St A have any available units?
3618 9th St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 9th St A have?
Some of 3618 9th St A's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 9th St A currently offering any rent specials?
3618 9th St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 9th St A pet-friendly?
No, 3618 9th St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3618 9th St A offer parking?
No, 3618 9th St A does not offer parking.
Does 3618 9th St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 9th St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 9th St A have a pool?
No, 3618 9th St A does not have a pool.
Does 3618 9th St A have accessible units?
No, 3618 9th St A does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 9th St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 9th St A does not have units with dishwashers.
