3618 9th St A

Brooklyn Community 9th St. Comfortable 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 188446
Very nicely done 2 bedroom apartment. Mini washer in place. Owner will leave. Tenant responsible. Hardwood floors. Vouchers welcome. Must be a 2 bedroom voucher.
Applicants without a voucher should have income to support the rent, minimum $2700 month and stable documented rentable income. No evictions in the past 3 years and no unresolved tenant landlord issues please. Please text 3012457165 with name to schedule or discuss or call.
Email is Iplacetenants@gmail.com. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188446
No Dogs Allowed
