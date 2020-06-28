3618 9th St A

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Brooklyn Community 9th St. Comfortable 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 188446



Very nicely done 2 bedroom apartment. Mini washer in place. Owner will leave. Tenant responsible. Hardwood floors. Vouchers welcome. Must be a 2 bedroom voucher.



Applicants without a voucher should have income to support the rent, minimum $2700 month and stable documented rentable income. No evictions in the past 3 years and no unresolved tenant landlord issues please. Please text 3012457165 with name to schedule or discuss or call.

Email is Iplacetenants@gmail.com. Thanks.

No Dogs Allowed



