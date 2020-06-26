3609 FLEET STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Newer row home in Brewer's Hill with all the bells and whistles!! 4 finished levels of living space plus 2 roof top decks on 4th and 5th levels. Open concept main floor with gourmet kitchen, walk in pantry, half bath, dining room and living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen features double oven, gas cooktop, wine fridge, breakfast bar / island, stainless appliances and granite. 3 large bedrooms, each with own ensuite bathroom with upgraded tile. 4th floor family / game room, half bath and wet bar with walk out to deck. SmartHome features lightning, speakers, security and dock controls on 2nd, 3rd and 4th levels. Rent includes Vivint Home System (security, lighting, smoke/CO2) and monthly pest control treatment. Option for fully furnished at additional cost per month...