All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3609 FLEET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3609 FLEET STREET
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

3609 FLEET STREET

3609 Fleet St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3609 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Newer row home in Brewer's Hill with all the bells and whistles!! 4 finished levels of living space plus 2 roof top decks on 4th and 5th levels. Open concept main floor with gourmet kitchen, walk in pantry, half bath, dining room and living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen features double oven, gas cooktop, wine fridge, breakfast bar / island, stainless appliances and granite. 3 large bedrooms, each with own ensuite bathroom with upgraded tile. 4th floor family / game room, half bath and wet bar with walk out to deck. SmartHome features lightning, speakers, security and dock controls on 2nd, 3rd and 4th levels. Rent includes Vivint Home System (security, lighting, smoke/CO2) and monthly pest control treatment. Option for fully furnished at additional cost per month...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 FLEET STREET have any available units?
3609 FLEET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 FLEET STREET have?
Some of 3609 FLEET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 FLEET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3609 FLEET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 FLEET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3609 FLEET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3609 FLEET STREET offer parking?
No, 3609 FLEET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3609 FLEET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 FLEET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 FLEET STREET have a pool?
No, 3609 FLEET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3609 FLEET STREET have accessible units?
No, 3609 FLEET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 FLEET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 FLEET STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland