3608 Evergreen Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Hamilton boasts hardwood floors and ceiling fans Throughout. Additional features include a huge fenced yard and private driveway. Unfinished storage basement offers tons of storage plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.
Pets under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE5039697)