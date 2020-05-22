All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3608 Evergreen Ave

3608 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Evergreen Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Hamilton boasts hardwood floors and ceiling fans Throughout. Additional features include a huge fenced yard and private driveway. Unfinished storage basement offers tons of storage plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

Pets under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5039697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Evergreen Ave have any available units?
3608 Evergreen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Evergreen Ave have?
Some of 3608 Evergreen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Evergreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Evergreen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Evergreen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Evergreen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Evergreen Ave offer parking?
No, 3608 Evergreen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Evergreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 Evergreen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Evergreen Ave have a pool?
No, 3608 Evergreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Evergreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3608 Evergreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Evergreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Evergreen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
