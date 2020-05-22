3608 Evergreen Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Hamilton boasts hardwood floors and ceiling fans Throughout. Additional features include a huge fenced yard and private driveway. Unfinished storage basement offers tons of storage plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.



Pets under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



