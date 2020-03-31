3600 W Bay Ave # 2

Amenities

Unit description

This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor with nice size bedrooms. Close to public transportation and shopping. Available now



Features & amenities

?Off-street Parking

?Refrigerator

?Hardwood floors

?Oven/range

?Stove

?Central Heating



furnished No

smoking No

deposit $799

Lease terms One year

Date available 02/12/2019 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701672)