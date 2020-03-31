All apartments in Baltimore
3600 W Bay Ave # 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 W Bay Ave # 2

3600 West Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3600 West Bay Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Unit description
This is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor with nice size bedrooms. Close to public transportation and shopping. Available now

Features & amenities
?Off-street Parking
?Refrigerator
?Hardwood floors
?Oven/range
?Stove
?Central Heating

furnished No
smoking No
deposit $799
Lease terms One year
Date available 02/12/2019 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 have any available units?
3600 W Bay Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 have?
Some of 3600 W Bay Ave # 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 W Bay Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 offers parking.
Does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 W Bay Ave # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
