Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3539 Falls Rd

3539 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

3539 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
3539 Falls Rd Available 03/15/19 Must-see 3BR/3BA Townhome in Hamden - Steps to the Avenue!! - Fully renovated 3Bed/3Bath townhome located right on The Avenue in Hampden and convenient to I83, downtown Baltimore, MICA, Johns Hopkins! Open main level boasts gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout, updated full updated bath, spacious living area, and separate dining room! Bright eat-in kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances and convenient laundry area with full size washer/dryer included! Spacious upper level offers 2 cozy bedrooms sharing an updated hall bath and a large master suite featuring attached bath with soaking tub and a private balcony! Huge rear patio is perfect for entertaining!

Only steps away from Roosevelt Park
Easy access to shopping, amenities, and restaurants!
Convenient to I-83

1 Pet under 25lbs considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4656168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Falls Rd have any available units?
3539 Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Falls Rd have?
Some of 3539 Falls Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Falls Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Falls Rd offer parking?
No, 3539 Falls Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3539 Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 Falls Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 3539 Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 3539 Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 Falls Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
