3539 Falls Rd Available 03/15/19 Must-see 3BR/3BA Townhome in Hamden - Steps to the Avenue!! - Fully renovated 3Bed/3Bath townhome located right on The Avenue in Hampden and convenient to I83, downtown Baltimore, MICA, Johns Hopkins! Open main level boasts gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring throughout, updated full updated bath, spacious living area, and separate dining room! Bright eat-in kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances and convenient laundry area with full size washer/dryer included! Spacious upper level offers 2 cozy bedrooms sharing an updated hall bath and a large master suite featuring attached bath with soaking tub and a private balcony! Huge rear patio is perfect for entertaining!



Only steps away from Roosevelt Park

Easy access to shopping, amenities, and restaurants!

Convenient to I-83



1 Pet under 25lbs considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



