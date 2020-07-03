All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

3437 6th Street

3437 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3437 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Welcome Home! Very nice 2 level apartment with finished basement! Central air conditioning, washer and dryer, wood floors, carpet in basement, extra storage, fenced yard. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 6th Street have any available units?
3437 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 6th Street have?
Some of 3437 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3437 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3437 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3437 6th Street offer parking?
No, 3437 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3437 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3437 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3437 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3437 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3437 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

