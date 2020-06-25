All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

3436 Lyndale Avenue

3436 Lyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Lyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Colonial Style Row Home in Belair-Edison - Nice town home in 4x4 neighborhood close to schools and Belair Road. Hardwood on main level with large living room, separate dining room, and recently remodeled kitchen. Fenced back yard. Unfinished basement with laundry facilities. Large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

3BR housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to request more information or a showing.

(RLNE4892240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 Lyndale Avenue have any available units?
3436 Lyndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3436 Lyndale Avenue have?
Some of 3436 Lyndale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 Lyndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3436 Lyndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 Lyndale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 Lyndale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3436 Lyndale Avenue offer parking?
No, 3436 Lyndale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3436 Lyndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 Lyndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 Lyndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3436 Lyndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3436 Lyndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3436 Lyndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 Lyndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 Lyndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
