3436 Lyndale Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Colonial Style Row Home in Belair-Edison - Nice town home in 4x4 neighborhood close to schools and Belair Road. Hardwood on main level with large living room, separate dining room, and recently remodeled kitchen. Fenced back yard. Unfinished basement with laundry facilities. Large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



3BR housing vouchers welcome.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to request more information or a showing.



