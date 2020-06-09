All apartments in Baltimore
3416 GUNTHER WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3416 GUNTHER WAY

3416 Gunther Way · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Gunther Way, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
EXCELLENT CANTON LOCATION. 3 HUGE SUITES ALL WITH THEIR OWN FULL BATH. GARAGE PARKING. A SHORT WALK TO TARGET, HARRIS TEETER, AND ALL OF CANTON CROSSING! BEST RENTAL LOCATION & VALUE IN CANTON! PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED! PAY RENT ONLINE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have any available units?
3416 GUNTHER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3416 GUNTHER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3416 GUNTHER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 GUNTHER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3416 GUNTHER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3416 GUNTHER WAY offers parking.
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 GUNTHER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have a pool?
No, 3416 GUNTHER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have accessible units?
No, 3416 GUNTHER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 GUNTHER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 GUNTHER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
