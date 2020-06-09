EXCELLENT CANTON LOCATION. 3 HUGE SUITES ALL WITH THEIR OWN FULL BATH. GARAGE PARKING. A SHORT WALK TO TARGET, HARRIS TEETER, AND ALL OF CANTON CROSSING! BEST RENTAL LOCATION & VALUE IN CANTON! PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED! PAY RENT ONLINE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3416 GUNTHER WAY have any available units?
3416 GUNTHER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3416 GUNTHER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3416 GUNTHER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.