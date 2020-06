Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge rental in Highlandtown with 4 bedrooms, (one is a walk through) Front Parlor, formal living and dining rooms. Large eat in kitchen. This house is perfect for room mates and large families. Many historical touches. Parking pad in the back that will accommodate two vehicles. Pets on a case by case basis. Washer and Dryer in basement. Coldwell Banker charges an additional $50.00 commission to renter. Application fee $50 per applicant