339 East 31st Street - 3
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:02 AM

339 East 31st Street - 3

339 East 31st Street · (951) 902-8954
Location

339 East 31st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 3rd floor. Retains much of its classic charm with exposed brick, hardwood floors and even a claw foot tub. Unit features a small balcony and easy on-street parking. There is a secure, locked gate entrance to the building. Washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to all the cool amenities around Charles Village.
Charles Village in North Baltimore is a community with a strong sense of self identity. The neighborhood has an abundance of well-known cultural and educational resources, including the Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The neighborhood is an architecture lover's dream as it offers a variety of housing options featuring eclectic architectural elements such as pediments, front porches, bowed fronts, projecting bays, Dutch gables, pyramidal and conical roofs, small balconies and stained glass windows.

Check out this link for complete information:

https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/charles-village/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 East 31st Street - 3 have any available units?
339 East 31st Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 East 31st Street - 3 have?
Some of 339 East 31st Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 East 31st Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
339 East 31st Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 East 31st Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 East 31st Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 339 East 31st Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 East 31st Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
