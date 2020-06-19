339 East 31st Street - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 3rd floor. Retains much of its classic charm with exposed brick, hardwood floors and even a claw foot tub. Unit features a small balcony and easy on-street parking. There is a secure, locked gate entrance to the building. Washer and dryer in unit. Walking distance to all the cool amenities around Charles Village.

Charles Village in North Baltimore is a community with a strong sense of self identity. The neighborhood has an abundance of well-known cultural and educational resources, including the Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The neighborhood is an architecture lover's dream as it offers a variety of housing options featuring eclectic architectural elements such as pediments, front porches, bowed fronts, projecting bays, Dutch gables, pyramidal and conical roofs, small balconies and stained glass windows.



Check out this link for complete information:



https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/charles-village/