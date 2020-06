Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 years ago, this THS w/separate bedrooms, each with its own full bath, all on 2nd floor. 3rd floor "sky loft" offers big windows & view of downtown skyline. Oak floors on 1st flr w/BIG kitchen & dining area. Walkout to back yard. Located 1 blk from 150 acre Patterson Park, 1 mile from Hopkins Hospital and 2 mls from downtown. Walk to Fell's Point night life. $50. app fee per Person