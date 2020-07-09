**SECTION 8 APPROVED!**This home has all of the space you need for a large family or up to 5 roommates. Located one block away from a children's playground and park, this home offers all a family needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 E 22ND STREET have any available units?
333 E 22ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 333 E 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
333 E 22ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.