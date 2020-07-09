All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 PM

333 E 22ND STREET

333 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

333 East 22nd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
**SECTION 8 APPROVED!**This home has all of the space you need for a large family or up to 5 roommates. Located one block away from a children's playground and park, this home offers all a family needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E 22ND STREET have any available units?
333 E 22ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 333 E 22ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
333 E 22ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E 22ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 333 E 22ND STREET offer parking?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 333 E 22ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E 22ND STREET have a pool?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 333 E 22ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E 22ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 E 22ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 E 22ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

