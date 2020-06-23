All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

3320 Elmley Ave EGWST

3320 Elmley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Elmley Ave, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom - 3 bedroom 1 bath home in East Baltimore on a quiet homeowners block. Hardwood floors in the dinning room and living room areas. Exposed brick wall, new stainless and black appliances. 3 bedrooms with plush carpet and fully renovated bathroom.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser https://showmojo.com/l/874b5cd007/3320-elmley-ave-egwst-baltimore-md-21213?iframe
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Paragraph describing the unit:

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE4674433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST have any available units?
3320 Elmley Ave EGWST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST have?
Some of 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Elmley Ave EGWST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST offer parking?
No, 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST have a pool?
No, 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST have accessible units?
No, 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Elmley Ave EGWST does not have units with dishwashers.
