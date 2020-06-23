All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

3320 Chesterfield Ave

3320 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
-

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3069585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave have any available units?
3320 Chesterfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3320 Chesterfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Chesterfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Chesterfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Chesterfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3320 Chesterfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Chesterfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3320 Chesterfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3320 Chesterfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Chesterfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Chesterfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Chesterfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
