3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor

3300 E. Baltimore St. - 3300 E. Baltimore St. Available 04/01/19 Great 2 bd Apartment near Patterson Park - This condo style apartment blends old-world character with modern energy. Sunlight may burst in through the master suite from the east. Enjoy a colorful array of sunset on the west from the other bedroom. Both rooms are perfectly positioned to absorb the city's energy and charm. Both bathrooms features modern finishes. The in-unit laundry area is designed for all of your washing and folding needs. You do not have to choose between a breakfast bar and dining area because this apartment has both. Your personal mailbox can be found right next to your personal entrance door on the side of the building. Street parking is FREE in this area.



The city loves to promote outdoor community events close by in the historic Patterson Park, from free concerts to farmers markets to open-air happy hours, giving folks endless opportunities to get outside and mingle. This apartment is nestled in the Patterson Park neighborhood, adjacent to the neighborhoods of Canton, Highlandtown, and Butchers Hill. The community's shopping and dining are exceptional, contributing to the health and vitality of the diverse community. This area is ideal for walking, bike and scooter riding, public transportation and other means of transportation.



The Minimum acceptable credit score for this property is 650 or by exception. For those with credit score between 600 and 650, a 2 month security deposit may be required. Exceptions may be available for students and others with no credit and a guarantor.

Link to free credit score and tools: https://www.creditkarma.com/

Link to Our Online Application: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/171745/

See all of our Listings: http://www.bmoremanagement.com/



All adult parties to your lease including housemate, spouse or SO, and guarantor must apply. To avoid delay, please have these parties apply along with you using the link provided.



We DO NOT charge a placement fee to tenants seeking a rental property. EVER :)

