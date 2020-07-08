All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:46 PM

3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor

3300 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3300 E. Baltimore St. - 3300 E. Baltimore St. Available 04/01/19 Great 2 bd Apartment near Patterson Park - This condo style apartment blends old-world character with modern energy. Sunlight may burst in through the master suite from the east. Enjoy a colorful array of sunset on the west from the other bedroom. Both rooms are perfectly positioned to absorb the city's energy and charm. Both bathrooms features modern finishes. The in-unit laundry area is designed for all of your washing and folding needs. You do not have to choose between a breakfast bar and dining area because this apartment has both. Your personal mailbox can be found right next to your personal entrance door on the side of the building. Street parking is FREE in this area.

The city loves to promote outdoor community events close by in the historic Patterson Park, from free concerts to farmers markets to open-air happy hours, giving folks endless opportunities to get outside and mingle. This apartment is nestled in the Patterson Park neighborhood, adjacent to the neighborhoods of Canton, Highlandtown, and Butchers Hill. The community's shopping and dining are exceptional, contributing to the health and vitality of the diverse community. This area is ideal for walking, bike and scooter riding, public transportation and other means of transportation.

The Minimum acceptable credit score for this property is 650 or by exception. For those with credit score between 600 and 650, a 2 month security deposit may be required. Exceptions may be available for students and others with no credit and a guarantor.
Link to free credit score and tools: https://www.creditkarma.com/
Link to Our Online Application: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/171745/
See all of our Listings: http://www.bmoremanagement.com/

All adult parties to your lease including housemate, spouse or SO, and guarantor must apply. To avoid delay, please have these parties apply along with you using the link provided.

We DO NOT charge a placement fee to tenants seeking a rental property. EVER :)
See all of our Listings: http://www.bmoremanagement.com/

(RLNE4792779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor have any available units?
3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor is pet friendly.
Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 E. Baltimore St. 2nd Floor does not have units with air conditioning.

