3240 FOSTER AVENUE

What do you look for in a Canton home?? Value, location, angled plentiful street parking, 1800+ square feet, open inviting space, character, fireplace in living room, large kitchen, full dining room, outdoor space off the kitchen PLUS a roof deck and basement storage! This open and airy first floor is fully functional for a large sectional and fireplace strategically placed for optimal living. 2 large bedrooms which can easily accommodate queen and king beds plus each being en-suite AND a half bath on the 1st floor for your guests! Expansive roof deck with 240 degree views! See the Key Bridge, fireworks over the harbor and stunning city skyline. This is the perfect classic Canton row home at a great price. Available for rent or sale.