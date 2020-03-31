All apartments in Baltimore
3240 FOSTER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3240 FOSTER AVENUE

3240 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
What do you look for in a Canton home?? Value, location, angled plentiful street parking, 1800+ square feet, open inviting space, character, fireplace in living room, large kitchen, full dining room, outdoor space off the kitchen PLUS a roof deck and basement storage! This open and airy first floor is fully functional for a large sectional and fireplace strategically placed for optimal living. 2 large bedrooms which can easily accommodate queen and king beds plus each being en-suite AND a half bath on the 1st floor for your guests! Expansive roof deck with 240 degree views! See the Key Bridge, fireworks over the harbor and stunning city skyline. This is the perfect classic Canton row home at a great price. Available for rent or sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
3240 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3240 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3240 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 FOSTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 FOSTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 FOSTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
