All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3226 FAIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3226 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3226 FAIT AVENUE

3226 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3226 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the very first to live in this complete CANTON RENOVATION! Open floor plan. Loads of natural natural light. Exposed brick. Did I mention the over sized PARKING PAD! Spacious bedrooms & finished basement! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
3226 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 3226 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3226 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 FAIT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3226 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3226 FAIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3226 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3226 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3226 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3226 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland