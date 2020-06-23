3215 Guilford Ave

Amenities

2020 JHU Off-campus 6bd/2ba house w/ W/D! Available June or sooner! - 2020 JHU off-campus house.. Very large, 6bd/2ba home located in the heart of Charles Village. W/D, HW & carpet, ceiling fans, unfinished basement, exposed interior brick, oil heat, porch. Overhead lighting throughout. Utilities not included in rent. Available June 2020!



Very convenient to JHU! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to Penn Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



