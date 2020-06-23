All apartments in Baltimore
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3215 Guilford Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

3215 Guilford Ave

3215 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2020 JHU Off-campus 6bd/2ba house w/ W/D! Available June or sooner! - 2020 JHU off-campus house.. Very large, 6bd/2ba home located in the heart of Charles Village. W/D, HW & carpet, ceiling fans, unfinished basement, exposed interior brick, oil heat, porch. Overhead lighting throughout. Utilities not included in rent. Available June 2020!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Short term lease option at a reduced rent rate ending May 2020 also available! Call our leasing office for details!

Very convenient to JHU! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to Penn Station North restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4584267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Guilford Ave have any available units?
3215 Guilford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Guilford Ave have?
Some of 3215 Guilford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Guilford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Guilford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Guilford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Guilford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Guilford Ave offer parking?
No, 3215 Guilford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Guilford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Guilford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Guilford Ave have a pool?
No, 3215 Guilford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Guilford Ave have accessible units?
No, 3215 Guilford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Guilford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Guilford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
