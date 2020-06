3208 TOONE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

2,147 SQUARE FEET, 3 BD, 3/1 BATH, TOWNHOME! EACH BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET! RARELY AVAILABLE CANTON LOCATION W/ONE CAR GARAGE AND ROOFTOP TERRACE W/EAST HARBOR WATER VIEWS! DIAGONAL PARKING IN FRONT! BALCONY OFF OF KITCHEN AND PATIO OFF THE LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM! GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM! RECENT REAL OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS! DOG PARK (SMALL AND LARGE DOG FENCED PARKS) AND ATHLETIC FIELD ACROSS THE STREET! WALK TO CANTON CROSSING A COUPLE OF BLOCKS AWAY WITH RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES, AND RETAIL! BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS AND CITY LANDSCAPES FROM ROOFTOP! SECURITY SYSTEM, GAS HVAC AND COOKING, EAT-IN GRANITE KITCHEN, NEW CARPET AND HOUSE HAS FRESH, NEUTRAL PAINT /JUST A FEW OF MANY AMENITIES! 620 CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED-LONG AND FOSTER RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIRED-ONLY TWO UNRELATED TENANTS -HOA RESTRICTIONS APPLY